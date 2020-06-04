Penticton Search and Rescue called out to rescue two hikers

Photo: Facebook

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) responded to their sixth call in just a week, after two hikers failed to return home on Wednesday evening.

The two male hikers in their 20s were overdue to return home when Penticton RCMP contacted PENSAR at about 10:45 p.m. to ask for assistance in the search.

Information provided by the hikers' family led rescuers to the Greyback Lake area, where PENSAR deployed 14 personnel, one aircraft from Kelowna CASARA along with two RCMP officers.

The hikers were located shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near the north end of the lake, and were found in good condition after being assessed on scene.

They were handed over to a family member who was out on the search with the PENSAR team.

PENSAR manager Randy Brown says being prepared is the only way to reduce risk on adventures.

"I guess I will be sounding like a broken record, however I cannot stress enough the importance of trip planning, being prepared with the right clothing, footwear, and if you are heading into the backcountry, prepare, prepare and prepare. Don't just rely on your cell phones, they don't work everywhere. Get a GPS or if you're a regular to the backcountry, look at getting a personal locator beacon like a SPOT or INreach device.

"If you need information, B.C. has a fantastic outdoor adventure site: AdventureSmart.ca that the public can access with all the info one may needs to plan accordingly and enjoy themselves safely."