Alberta woman reassured by Penticton that a visit to her ailing mother counts as essential

Photo: Contributed Karen Pulles, right, was worried about the reaction from the Penticton community if she visited her ailing mother, centre, this summer.

An Alberta woman has been scared that her plans to visit her ailing mother in Penticton don't count as "essential" inter-provincial travel and worried about backlash from the community, but after posting her plans in a local Facebook group, she is feeling grateful and reassured.

Karen Pulles' mother Darlene Kostiuk has lived in Penticton for 10 years, and Pulles, her husband and two children have visited each year for a week around the August long weekend without fail to coincide with her birthday.

This year, everything has changed. Pulles is terrified that her senior mother's multiple underlying health conditions make her especially susceptible to COVID-19, and wanted Kostiuk to come stay in Edmonton to wait out the pandemic.

Kostiuk stayed in Edmonton for a while in the spring, but eventually returned home to her husband.

"But she asked, 'You're still coming in July like you always do?'" Pulles said.

Pulles had seen reports of vandalism and hostility aimed at travellers with Albertan license plates in BC in recent weeks, so with trepidation, she posted in a large Penticton community Facebook group with her question: Would the Penticton community accept her family visiting Kostiuk, with the understanding they would self-isolate?

"I posted in fear. I totally expected it to have bad responses, saying to stay in Alberta," Pulles said. "But it was almost nothing but very, very positive responses. It made me feel safe, and I know that's a weird thing, like I should say happy or welcomed, but they made me feel safe."

Nearly 200 comments poured in, most of which expressed welcome, many adding that Pentictonites don't care where people come from as long as they act responsibly and follow social distancing or whatever other rules are in place later this summer.

Pulles said she understands the provincial recommendations on non-essential travel, but considers this essential for her own family.

"I am her power of attorney and her personal directive. She is legally blind, she has very serious underlying health conditions ... by bringing my family there this year, it could possibly be the last time we see them," Pulles explained through tears.

"So for us to not take this summer visit like we always do, with everything going on, I'm like is this the last time?"

She emphasized that her family is not coming to act as irresponsible tourists, and that they will be staying mostly indoors.

"We're not coming there to go to the bars, leave stuff on the beach, this and that. I'm going there to see my mother."

Pulles added that her mother is an extremely outgoing and friendly woman, known around town for her scooter and Edmonton Eskimos flag.

"I'm sure the people of Penticton know her. When I visit, she'll sit outside when I'm in the store and talk to three, four people, and when we get back in the car she'll be like 'I met this person, and this person!'" she said with a laugh, adding that if anyone spots her mother around town, she would no doubt be happy to stop and chat.

Pulles is full of gratitude to the many people who left welcoming comments on her post.

"Truly everyone I can’t say how much all your responses mean!! Thank you so so so much!"