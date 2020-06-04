South Okanagan real estate turnover still low, but there are hopeful signs

Photo: Contributed Real estate turnover still down in the South Okanagan, but the real estate board is hopeful things are trending upward.

Real estate turnover is down year-over-year in the South Okanagan for the month of May.

Compared to May 2019, the number of single family home sales for May 2020 are down 38.8 per cent, townhouses are down 20.8 per cent and condos and apartments are down 58.3 per cent.

The average number of days to sell is also up across the board, with a 29.2 per cent increase for single family homes, a 14.3 per cent increase for townhouses and a 32.4 per cent increase for condos and apartments.

But the SOREB president pointed out the average sale price for a single family home rose by 9 per cent from $553,636 in May 2019 to $605,768 in May 2020, and said trends are improving when compared to April.

"It is encouraging to see realtors and consumers adapting in light of the pandemic,” Cruickshank said, adding that “we have seen a positive momentum compared to April, with consumers who were home bound due to the stay-at-home order, now making moves to either purchase or sell.”

The average sale price for townhouses went down 11.4 per cent and the average for condos and apartments fell 5.3 per cent.

Cruickshank is hopeful that the market is "picking up momentum" after some tough times during COVID-19.

"The real estate services we offer our clients, now more than ever, are critically needed as we help guide our clients through these changing times.”

The South Okanagan Real Estate Board is comprised of 300 realtors, 36 real estate offices in the southern interior of BC and 7 real estate offices in northern BC. For more information, click here.