Regional District of Okanagan Simlikameen urges residents to donate what they can to local food banks

Photo: Contributed The RDOS board is encouraging residents who are able to donate to local food banks.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is urging residents to share what they can with their local food banks.

In light of the economic impacts of COVID-19 on the many communities around the district, the RDOS board of directors put out a statement highlighting the importance of donating if you have the means.

"As we follow the provincial health officer's guidelines for re-opening our province and our communities, we are mindful that it will take some time before the economy recovers and our food banks are still experiencing higher numbers than usual during these times," said board chair Karla Kozakevich.

"A donation made today ensures someone in need can eat tomorrow."

Residents are encouraged to contact their preferred organizations directly for their physical distancing measures and protocols for drop off. Cheques are also appreciated an accepted at this time, and many organizations offer online donation options.