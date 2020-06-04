158636
Penticton  

Regional District of Okanagan Simlikameen urges residents to donate what they can to local food banks

RDOS promotes food banks

- | Story: 301870

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is urging residents to share what they can with their local food banks. 

In light of the economic impacts of COVID-19 on the many communities around the district, the RDOS board of directors put out a statement highlighting the importance of donating if you have the means. 

"As we follow the provincial health officer's guidelines for re-opening our province and our communities, we are mindful that it will take some time before the economy recovers and our food banks are still experiencing higher numbers than usual during these times," said board chair Karla Kozakevich.

"A donation made today ensures someone in need can eat tomorrow."

Residents are encouraged to contact their preferred organizations directly for their physical distancing measures and protocols for drop off. Cheques are also appreciated an accepted at this time, and many organizations offer online donation options. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

158602
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4081837
B4b 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$575,000
more details
158584




Send us your News Tips!


157743


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zurri
Zurri Penticton SPCA >


158115


Puppy rides on Roomba

Must Watch
This baby just wanted to go for a ride.
Perfection
Galleries
A satisfying gallery for your eyes.
Perfection (2)
Galleries
Disney pledges $5 million to social justice non-profits
Showbiz
Disney bosses have pledge a $5 million donation to various...
Beluga whale deliberately soaks man then laughs about it
Must Watch
Who said Beluga wales don’t have a sense of humour?


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158829