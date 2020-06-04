Penticton RCMP arrest man found in local home unlawfully

Photo: Castanet Staff Penticton RCMP arrested a man found inside a home he does not live in.

Penticton RCMP have arrested a man found inside a townhome he did not live in.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a call that an unknown male was discovered inside a town home in the 3000 block of South Main Street.

“Officers found the man outside the residence and took him into custody without incident. A motive is not known at this time, and our officers continue to investigate,” explained Cst. James Grandy.

Officers are reaching out to the public for any witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and quote file 2020-8525.