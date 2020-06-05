157484
Penticton  

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki apologizes for public jab at neighbouring regional district

Mayor says sorry for jab

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki has apologized for comments he made at a city council meeting this week targeting the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

At Tuesday's Penticton council meeting during a discussion about making cuts to the 2020 municipal budget, some of which would provide relief to taxpayers, Vassilaki couldn't seem to resist taking a swipe at the RDOS. 

"I hope the regional district will learn something from [us] so they can run a little more efficiently."

Regional district chair Karla Kozakevich said district staff were surprised and affronted by the comment, and explained the district's budget has been set in stone since February, and multiple requests to the province to re-open it and make changes were denied. 

"Mayor Vassilaki didn't realize how our regional district government operates differently to a municipality. ... We had asked the provincial government several times if they were going to allow regional districts to re-open their budgets to make changes so that we could try to reduce some of the costs, change some of our projects, so we could reduce the tax bills going out," Kozakevich said.

"The answer was no."

She said people often don't realize that regional district taxes come from and are collected by the provincial government, unlike municipalities that collect their own taxes. 

The municipality of Penticton pays a portion to the regional district, and Kozakevich said that will not be changed because they do not have the authority to do so.

"[Mayor Vassilaki] didn't realize it wasn't our choice not to re-open [the budget]," Kozakevich said. "So that's where maybe that negative comment came from."

Thursday morning at the start of the RDOS meeting, Vassilaki, who is an RDOS board member, asked for the floor and formally apologized for his comments. 

"Perhaps it was a little bit inappropriate for me to say it in that venue, and perhaps I should have spoken to the chair and the CAO to begin with but we all make a mistake in there once in a while," Vassilaki said. "I'm not one that doesn't make mistakes. When I make a mistake, I like to say that I did make a mistake."

He added that "perhaps I missed a meeting or two" and was not aware of the information regarding the RDOS' inability to modify the budget. 

"I'd like to tell everybody that I'm very, very sincere when I make comments and I don't mean to embarrass or pick on any one person whether they are on the board or on staff of the regional district or the municipality of Penticton," Vassilaki said. 

Kozakevich said she accepted the apology. 

"It was really appreciated and I think necessary. Some of the staff of the regional district were feeling a little bit slighted," Kozakevich said. "They are pleased to see a formal apology from Mayor Vassilaki and it's water under the bridge at this point. "

