Men shooting guns lead to RCMP bust of methamphetamine, semi-automatic firearms in Oliver

Photo: RCMP Seized guns, drugs from an Oliver bust this week.

Three men have been arrested for firearms and drug charges after a Tuesday evening incident in Oliver.

On June 2, 2020 at 7 p.m., Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP responded to reports of multiple shots fired near a Pine Ridge Drive residence in Oliver.

Officers located spent shell casings on the ground and apprehended three men. A search warrant was executed and police seized two semi-automatic firearms, a quantity of ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Resident David James O’Brien, 43, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a controlled substance. O’Brien remains in custody and will appear in court again on June 11, 2020 in Penticton.

The two other men, 39 and 33 years old, both of Penticton, have been released on undertakings to appear in court on September 9, 2020 in Penticton on firearms charges.

"Any offences involving firearms or drugs will be aggressively investigated," said Cpl. Brian Evans, Oliver RCMP Commander. "Persons involved in this type of criminal activity will be held accountable."