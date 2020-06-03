Injured 61-year-old rescued from Penticton trails by search and rescue crews

Photo: PENSAR Penticton Search and Rescue extricated a 61-year-old woman who was injured while hiking Skaha Bluffs Tuesday.

A 61-year-old woman was rescued from Skaha Bluffs in Penticton Tuesday, marking the fifth call for help that Penticton Search and Rescue has responded to in less than three days.

On Tuesday afternoon, 11 PENSAR members responded after the injured hiker slipped and hurt her leg on the trails above the Evergreen subdivision. Ambulance services requested PENSAR's help with the rescue due to the steep terrain.

PENSAR utilized the team's two UTV's to access the area, then SAR members hiked into the location where the subject located, treated and packaged onto a stretcher.

"Crews took extra time to ensure a comfortable extraction for the subject. Once on a main trail the SAR Team members were able to carry the subject the 1/2 kilometre to a stretcher equipped UTV, which then moved the subject out to Evergreen Drive and handed off to BC Ambulance service for transport to Penticton Hospital," said PENSAR manager Randy Brown.

This was the fifth call that PENSAR had received through the Emergency Coordination Centre since Sunday, May 31, including a canyon rescue in Summerland Monday.