Cawston evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted

Photo: Contributed File photo of a swollen Similkameen River in 2018.

A state of local emergency along with evacuation alerts and orders for a rural Similkameen community have been lifted.

Cawston residents got the good news Wednesday morning from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre.

The evacuation order for 186 Chopaka Road and the alerts for 1049, 1050 and 1101 Chopaka Road are no longer in effect.

"The RDOS EOC has recently reviewed the current threat levels of flooding and determined there is no imminent risk to the public," reads a news release.

The RDOS EOC is in communication with Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations & Rural Development Contacts and will continue to monitor the situation as required.