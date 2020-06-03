158636
154041
Penticton  

Penticton Indian Band resident escaped fire through his window when early morning fire sparked

Escaped fire via window

- | Story: 301770

A Penticton Indian Band resident is recovering in hospital after an early-morning fire at his home. 

Shortly after midnight Wednesday Morning, the PIB Fire Department and the City of Penticton Fire Department responded to a mobile home on fire on Green Mountain Road at Sumac Lane. 

"It was occupied by one person and that person got out, had to aggressively escape through one of the windows," Penticton deputy fire chief Chris Forster said. 

"In doing so they sustained injuries, so they were taken to hospital."

It was not a large fire according to Forster, though there extensive damage from smoke. 

The fire was quickly doused. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

156714
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4093806
#129 415 Commonwealth Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$179,900
more details
156714




Send us your News Tips!


153489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


158263


Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest

Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The 41-year-old actress broke the news to fans on her Twitter page...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!
Weird Cars
Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158589