Penticton Indian Band resident escaped fire through his window when early morning fire sparked

Photo: Mike Biden File photo of Penticton Fire Department crews at work.

A Penticton Indian Band resident is recovering in hospital after an early-morning fire at his home.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday Morning, the PIB Fire Department and the City of Penticton Fire Department responded to a mobile home on fire on Green Mountain Road at Sumac Lane.

"It was occupied by one person and that person got out, had to aggressively escape through one of the windows," Penticton deputy fire chief Chris Forster said.

"In doing so they sustained injuries, so they were taken to hospital."

It was not a large fire according to Forster, though there extensive damage from smoke.

The fire was quickly doused.