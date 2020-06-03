157484
Penticton  

Princeton RCMP officer kills cougar displaying stalking behaviour in residential neighbourhood

Cougar stalks RCMP; is shot

- | Story: 301766

An RCMP officer shot and killed a cougar displaying stalking behaviour in a residential Princeton neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, after being followed himself by the animal.

Sergeant Rob Hughes said the detachment got a call around 10 a.m. about an adult cougar near some homes, with photos to confirm the sighting. It was in the same area of a previous sighting last week, when a man told police a cougar had stalked him from the Deerview Motel on his way home. 

Conservation officers were called, but because they are located in Merritt, Hughes and another officer searched the area themselves for a few hours while they waited for the backup. 

Around 2 p.m., the conservation officer had arrived and he and Hughes were discussing what to do when another call came in: The cougar had been spotted again. 

"Just given the time of day, and what we know about cougars, an adult cougar shouldn't be seen in the daytime, you shouldn't be seeing them in a residential area," Hughes said. 

At the scene, the conservation officer and another RCMP member went one direction while Hughes went the other to search for signs of the cat. 

Hughes hiked about three quarters of a kilometre along a ridge with no signs of the animal, but on his way back, his spine began to tingle. 

"I turned around and started hiking back towards the truck and got halfway back when something didn't feel right," Hughes said.

"I went back along my tracks, and the cougar was about 40 metres behind me, skulking along, following my footsteps."

Hughes expected the animal to run away the second it realized it had been spotted, but it stood and watched him. So he took the shot and killed it. 

"It's a beautiful animal, it was a healthy male, about two years old we figure. A really hard thing to do," Hughes said. "But I couldn't live with myself if I had the opportunity to have the shot, and if it hurt or killed somebody in the upcoming days." 

Hughes said this animal's behaviour was clearly dangerous. He grew up in the Tulameen-Princeton area and knows cougars should be reclusive. 

"I've spent thousands of hours and hundreds of miles on my boots in the back country here, and I've never seen a cougar," Hughes said. 

"So to see an adult male cougar in a residential area, twice in one day in the middle of the day when kids are out of school, the risk to human life was just not worth it." 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

158619
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4093806
#129 415 Commonwealth Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$179,900
more details
158599




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


156223


Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest

Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The 41-year-old actress broke the news to fans on her Twitter page...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!
Weird Cars
Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220