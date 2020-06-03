Penticton cuts $3.6 million, still looking at $5 million revenue loss for 2021

Photo: Castanet Staff Penticton cutting back, still looking at severe revenue losses.

The City of Penticton has reduced its spending by $3.6 million during COVID-19 and seen over $140,000 in community grants returned, which city staff hopes will help take the sting out of a potentially troublesome budget for 2021.

In a presentation to council Tuesday, chief financial officer Jim Bauer explained city revenues were down about $3.6 million, over $2 million of which came from both the closed Cascades Casino a loss of recreation fees.

That $3.6 million was offset by major cuts.

"Every department in the city took a hard look at what was essential and what could be put on pause," Bauer said.

The majority of cuts came from a $1.7 million payroll reduction, impacting about 20 per cent of the city workforce.

"Although we have been able to maintain a balanced budget, it is having service impacts," Bauer said, referencing less maintenance at smaller city parks, beaches and playgrounds and a smaller street maintenance force.

The city also recovered $140,480 from community grants, $95,000 of which came from events that have been cancelled due to provincial restrictions during COVID-19.

"Many of the grants that were provided for events were in fact returned. There were some applicants that had used the funds for deposits of some sort,” Bauer said, saying those were unable to be returned.

He added that any cancelled events that had to return grants can still reapply if they find a later date or provincial restrictions changes.

Looking forward, Bauer estimates $5 million in revenue reductions for 2021.

“If our revenues are dropping by $5 million, we need to look at how we are going to make up that gap," he said, explaining the city is pondering other revenue streams, reduction to services and dipping into reserves.

"It its a sizeable gap that we see but it is early on, it’s still a number of months away, so we still have a considerable amount of time to address that."

John Vassilaki chimed in with praise for what he called "the best staff I've ever seen for the City of Penticton," but couldn't resist a jab at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, which he did not explain in detail.

"I hope the regional district will learn something from [us] so they can run a little more efficiently.”