Keremeos getting high speed, fibre internet at last

Photo: Pixabay Keremeos getting faster, modern internet.

The Village of Keremeos will soon have access to modern, high-speed fibre internet as part of the province's Connecting British Columbia program.

Construction is underway with an expected completion date of September 2020, which will see a fibre network available to more than 900 homes and businesses in the Keremeos area.

"High-speed internet means that people and businesses have better access to safety, learning and productivity," said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness.

"COVID-19 has shifted the way we communicate, and regional communities need access to technology that will help them adapt to the new normal."

The project, which is being implemented by Telus, is valued at approximately $3.2 million and includes a $750,000 contribution from the Connecting British Columbia program, which helps internet service providers with the costs associated with bringing high speed connections to rural and remote communities across the province.

Mayor Manfred Bauer said his constituents are thrilled.

"The arrival of this technology will be an instant boost to services like emergency response, health care and education, and our residents are looking forward to having internet access at speeds that enable them to work from home, do business around the world and unwind after a long day. It will be an incredible advantage," he said.

Since 2017, projects funded through the Connecting British Columbia program benefit about 45,000 households in 479 communities, including 83 Indigenous communities, throughout the province.

"Everyone at the trust is pleased to see high-speed internet arriving in Keremeos," said Joel McKay, CEO, Northern Development Initiative Trust. "The goal of the Connecting British Columbia program is to move the province towards a future where everyone can enjoy the benefits of broadband, and the completion of this project represents another step towards achieving this goal."