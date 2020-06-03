158636
Penticton  

Osoyoos sex offender caught with child pornography

Pedophile caught with porn

An inter-provincial police investigation has led to the arrest of an Osoyoos man for possession of child pornography. 

Shawn Barry Titus, a 37-year-old registered sex offender, has been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography and for failing to comply with a prohibition order. He has been remanded and will appear in court again on June 4, 2020.

Titus had previously been sentenced to two years in jail for a 2016 incident in which an 11-year-old boy's elementary school teacher alerted police to a suspected problem. 

In court proceedings, it was revealed that Titus had “mutually masturbated” and performed oral sex with the boy about 10 times over the span of “a few months.”

On May 19, 2020, Osoyoos RCMP entered the investigation after information received from the BC Integrated Child Exploitation unit  and Ontario Provincial Police that an internet account from Osoyoos was accessing child pornography. 

Osoyoos RCMP officers identified the account user and on May 21, 2020 executed a search warrant of a local motel where Titus was residing. Titus was currently in a probationary period following his prison sentence. 

Investigators continue to examine the evidence and to date have made no link to any local victims.

"The team work of the agencies mentioned shows the dedication of police to protecting children from harm and to vigorously pursue those who access, distribute, or create child pornography," said Sgt Jason Bayda.

