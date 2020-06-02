Penticton council votes yes to open alcohol on certain beaches and parks

Photo: BC Ale Trail Beach booze is a reality in Penticton as of Wednesday.

Open alcohol will be allowed on certain Okanagan Lake public beaches and parks in Penticton starting Wednesday, part of a pilot program that proved to be contentious at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Starting Wednesday at noon and until 8 p.m. daily thereafter, public parks and beachfront along Okanagan Lake east of Power Street up to and including Marina Way Park will be fair game for patrons with booze in hand, excluding Gyro Park.

The program was pitched in May as a way to encourage residents to purchase takeout food and alcohol from local establishments and enjoy them outside.

City staff recommended a larger expanse of the lakeshore between the S.S. Sicamous and Marina Way Park run the pilot for a month while collecting public feedback, but a lengthy discussion amongst council members exposed many concerns.

Coun. Campbell Watt came out strongly in favour of the pilot, pointing out that it is just one month long and can be revoked with 24 hours notice if there are any problems.

"I think what we are dealing with right now is unique times. What we have right now is an opportunity is to allow responsible adults to be responsible adults,” Watt said.

“If we put proper procedures in place I think this could be a really good opportunity to not just say no to everything … I love the idea that we put a fail-safe in place, I love the idea that we’re giving back to our community instead of always saying no.”

But Coun. Katie Robinson was not happy.

"When this first was suggested I supported it, however after reading what I have seen in the staff summary and the presentation today I have some serious second thoughts," she said. "We were struggling just last summer with keeping needles off our beaches and now we’re considering putting alcohol in the mix."

She also brought up the 1991 riot in Penticton when MC Hammer was a headliner at Peach Fest, which saw downtown overrun with looting and vandalism.

"It took us ten years to get families to come back to this town," Robinson claimed, suggesting the pilot project approval be delayed two weeks until the next council meeting.

Coun. Jake Kimberley, who was mayor in 1991 and who spearheaded existing bylaw restrictions on drinking in public places following the riot, said he too has concerns about open drinking and suggested a smaller pilot area of just Marina Way Park.

Coun. Julius Bloomfield argued that would defeat the point.

"The more that we restrict the pilot project, the less data that we’re going to receive to make decisions for the future,” Bloomfield said. “If we delay the adoption for two weeks … the input that we get from the public over the last two weeks will be exactly the same as we’ve gotten up until now, it will be subjective data."

Coun. Watt pointed out that people are already drinking on Penticton beaches, and this is an opportunity for the city to be involved in the process and perhaps even make it safer by not having it be covert.

"We’re talking about one month. If somebody breaks a wine bottle, we cut it off, we end it," Watt said. “We have fears but let’s not crumble to them.”

Ultimately the motion passed to allow the pilot project to proceed from Power Street to Marina Way Park, with Couns. Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes dissenting. Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself from the discussion due to his involvement in local liquor establishments.

Public awareness of the pilot project will be raised via email to Penticton's ShapeYourCity users between June 3 and 10. Feedback will be gathered for two weeks between June 10 and 24. Findings will be collected and presented to council on July 7.