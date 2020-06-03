Penticton council votes to extend free metered parking through the end of 2020

Photo: Contributed Free metered parkng through 2020 in Penticton.

Penticton residents and visitors won't be paying for parking at city street meters until 2021.

City council voted Tuesday to waive the fees for the remained of the calendar year after previously waiving them for the spring, in a bid to encourage visits to downtown and area businesses that may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council heard that the move will mean an anticipated $235,000 in revenue based on typical metered parking volumes, though reality during COVID-19 may be far less than that.

Coun. Campbell Watt had some worries.

"My concern would be are we really supporting businesses by simply taking away the pay parking? We have many, many spots for parking within our community where you can park fo free," Watt said.

City CAO Donny Van Dyk said they are experiencing a "dramatically reduced" demand for parking at the moment, and that in a normal busy summer traffic is driven to those pay spots when the free ones are taken, but that is not happening.

"We’d be sending out bylaw team out to collect very little,” he said of the meters.

Van Dyk added that the existing free street parking areas, like on Main street, are still being monitored for people breaching the posted hourly limits.

"We are still administering the parking limits and still issuing tickets,” he said, pointing to the new bylaw office headquarters on the corner of Main Street and Nanaimo Avenue.

"Our bylaw offices are currently stationed there so they are actually spending some additional time on Main Street to ensure there is turnover."

Other members of council mentioned hearing concerns from downtown merchants over a lack of turnover from cars parked on the street, and Coun. Julius Bloomfield had a suggestion.

"If you want greater turnover in the downtown area than you need to meter the whole thing,” he said. “It’s worthy of a discussion.”

But Coun. Judy Sentes, as council's liaison with the Downtown Penticton Association, had a different take.

"It's been my experience attending the meetings of the DPA that in fact they were hopeful that council would extend the free parking,” she said.

The motion ultimately passed unanimously and city metered spots on the street until 2021.