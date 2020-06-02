City of Penticton warning of aggressive deer with fawns

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of a mule deer in Penticton, similar to the one acting aggressively near the Penticton dam.

The City of Penticton is warning residents of a deer behaving aggressively near the Penticton dam.

An alert issued Tuesday afternoon via Twitter from the City indicates a deer with her young is in the area and showing signs of aggression.

Does become more wary, defensive and unpredictable closer to fawning season, typically during the early months after fawns are born in late April to June.

"Please do not approach the animals or attempt to feed them," the City urged.