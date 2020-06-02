157484
Penticton  

Goose control in Okanagan Valley addled thousands of eggs, reducing upcoming population

Thousands fewer baby geese

- | Story: 301635

The annual Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program results are in. 

An update from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced that 1,447 eggs were addled from the North to South Okanagan, reducing the incoming population potential of invasive Canada geese. 

"Despite the added issues working with COVID-19 protocols, the program was very successful," reads an update from the district. 

In total, 374 nests were located valley-wide, thirty one of which were deemed "out of reach" due to physical distancing protocols, natural barriers and pole-top nests.

"Introduced Canada geese have no natural inclinations for migration. If populations were not managed, a trip to the beach would be an unpleasant, messy outing. Even more importantly, large populations can affect drinking water supplies and upset the natural biodiversity of the region," the update reads. 

The RDOS is one of many other local governments and agencies valley-wide who contribute to the program.

158404
158584




158471


158780