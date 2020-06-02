158636
Penticton  

Osoyoos Desert Centre ready to welcome visitors

Desert Centre ready to open

The Osoyoos Desert Centre has picked an opening date now that British Columbia is in Phase 2 of re-opening post COVID-19. 

On Saturday June 6 at 10 a.m. visitors will be welcome back to centre's indoor exhibits and outdoor trails on its 67-acre property. 

"The past few months have been really challenging times for everyone,” says Osoyoos Desert Society’s managing director Jayme Friedt.

“I’ve heard over and over again how important nature is to people, how re-energizing it is, and how mentally and spiritually uplifting it is. We are so happy we can provide a venue for people to immerse themselves in nature and experience our spectacular natural spaces!”

One of the centre’s features is a 1.5 km boardwalk that meanders through the antelope-brush habitat offering an elevated view of the plant and animal life that exists there including spadefoots, Behr’s hairstreak butterflies, Nuttall’s cottontail, Western bluebirds and antelope-brush, several species of sage and the prickly pear cactus, among others. 

The centre also has a native plant demonstration garden and, indoors, many educational displays. 

COVID-19 protocols will include protocols include making hand sanitizers available, enhanced cleaning measures, adding a protective shield at the admissions desk, limiting the number of visitors in the interpretive building and on the boardwalk at any one time and encouraging social distancing.

“We are very excited about the prospect of being part of people’s staycation plans this year! The health and well-being of everyone visiting or working at the Desert Centre is top of mind,” Friedt said. “We ask that everyone please exercise common sense, best-practices and keep our communities safe!”

Hours will be Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for families, $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for youth aged 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Only a debit card or credit card will be accepted. 

