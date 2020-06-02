158636
Penticton  

Penticton grads take unforgettable, iconic photo

Unforgettable grad photo

A group of Penticton high school grads may not have gotten a typical send-off at the end of their senior year, but they have a photo that tops all others. 

Keegan Allen is graduating from Penticton Secondary School and wanted to figure out a unique way to celebrate with his class while obeying social distancing rules. 

With the help of his mother, he organized a helicopter to take a photo from above of his class on the iconic Penticton sign on Munson Mountain, with photos taken by Shawn from Moments Under Frame Photography for free. 

"It's obviously weird because we're not getting the traditional experience that other grads have, but just over this past week I feel like everyone in the class is doing whatever they can to try and make the best of it, so that's exciting to see," Allen said of the experience. 

"We wanted to make a statement, that was my goal. We're given all these circumstances but we're still doing what we can."

Allen said the majority of his graduating class made it out for the photo shoot, though some had to miss it for work and other commitments. 

"It was a large turnout and more than I expected that's for sure," Allen said. 

He said everyone was smiling and laughing and had a wonderful experience. 

"It's a rough time, do what you can, try to make the best out of it, no point dwelling on a missed opportunity. Just go out there and have fun and try to put a smile on anyone's face, that's all I have to say."

