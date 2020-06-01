Penticton's Moog and Friends Hospice hopes to raise $30,000 in one month

Photo: Contributed Penticton hospice house launches ambitious fundraising campaign

Moog and Friends Hospice in Penticton has kicked off a fundraising campaign for the month of June that will see patients provided with fresh fruit, baked goods and other items to improve on standard hospital fare, as well as qualifying them to win a grand prize donation.

The campaign is part of the “Great Canadian Giving Challenge” sponsored by Canada Helps, an online donation service which is offering a cash prize of $20,000 for the charity that operates the most successful campaign during the month.

Every dollar donated to Moog and Friends Hospice in June produces one ballot towards the grand prize.

“If we were to win the $20,000, it would go a long way to supporting the special services we provide our patients at Hospice House”, said Penticton and District Hospice Society chair Ruth Sawyer.

“The money we raise funds a caring program to provide personal companionship to those nearing the end of life, including comforting massage, music, daily newspapers and other reading material, lifelines and cable television for all rooms. Our most recent purchase was a laptop that staff can use to connect patients with loved ones via Facebook and similar programs."

Their goal for the month of June is to raise $30,000 to provide for the many “extras” that support the patient care provided by staff and volunteers.

“That’s $1,000 a day we hope to raise for the month of June," Sawyer said.

“With the generosity shown by Penticton and area donors in the past, we believe that this goal is possible”.

Updated furniture, a complete kitchen renovation, hide-a-beds for families sleeping over with patients, mini-refrigerators in all rooms, new lighting and décor items were all made possible by donations to Hospice House over the past year.

To donate to Moog and Friends Hospice House today, click here.

Donations in any amount, are gratefully accepted and a tax receipt is provided for all donations over $20.