Search and rescue, ambulance on scene in Summerland for rescue of person injured in ATV crash

Canyon rescue on camera

Chelsea Powrie

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

A Deer Ridge resident caught much of the action on camera Monday afternoon when a person was rescued via helicopter after an ATV crash nearby. 

Mike Stilwell said it all started before 2 p.m.

"I saw a helicopter, the air ambulance, circling the neighbourhood," Stilwell said. "And I saw it land in the cul-de-sac so we came out to check. And then a second helicopter was lifting rescue into a canyon up Deer Ridge."

Stilwell hasn't seen an air rescue before, but knows the backcountry near his neighbourhood is popular with outdoor sports enthusiasts. 

He said he watched the Search and Rescue crews rappel down into a canyon then lift the individual out and set them down in the cul-de-sac where both an EHS helicopter and ambulance were waiting. 

Penticton Search and Rescue has confirmed they were on scene for this incident but have not been able to provide an update yet. Castanet will update when more information is available. 

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

Search and rescue crews were involved in a rescue operation for an injured ATV user in the Deer Ridge area of Summerland. 

Residents report multiple helicopters including search and rescue and ambulance on scene. 

Randy Brown of Penticton Search and Rescue confirmed his crews are on scene but could not comment further at this time. 

More to come. 

