Free groceries for those who need it in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Ideal Energy to hand out free groceries to those who need it in Penticton this weekend.

A local Penticton company has committed over $5,000 to purchase groceries and fresh produce for those who may be out of work or have been impacted by COVID-19.

On June 6 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. there will be 100 bags of groceries and 100 boxes of produce available for pickup at 300 Warren Avenue for anyone who needs them courtesy of Ideal Energy Solutions in partnership with Penticton IGA and Harker's Organics.

There will be a bag of non perishable items and one box of fresh produce for the first 100 people to show up.

IGA donated the bags to help hand out the items and offered Ideal Energy a discount to allow their dollars to stretch as far as possible.

“While we’re getting back to some sense of normalcy in Phase 2, we know that a lot of people are still out of work and still struggling to make ends meet. We are honoured to be able to give back and do our part for these individuals in our community. If you’re still having a hard time, come on down and we’ll give you a bag of groceries, no questions asked,” said Ideal Energy owner Steve Dahl.

The groceries will be available on a first come first service basis and will only be available while supplies last.

There will be hand sanitation on site, signage to direct people where to go and plenty of space to ensure physical distancing regulations are met.