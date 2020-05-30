Thunderstorm up Similkameen, Okanagan valleys causes power to flicker in some communities

Chelsea Powrie

A thunderstorm has been lighting up the skies in the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys Saturday night.

The storm system hit the Similkameen then moved north to Penticton, causing power to briefly flicker on and off in some neighbourhoods around 8:30 p.m.

Lightning lit up the sky and residents in Summerland reported flashes almost simultaneous with the sound of thunder, indicating the strikes were very close.

Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna also began experiencing lightning as the storm moved north closer to 9 p.m.

Kelowna residents report power flickering on and off downtown. A reader captured on video the moment a lightning strike caused the lights to go out in multiple structures.

