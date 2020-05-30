156834
157532
Penticton  

Are CERB payments contributing to the opioid crisis?

CERB fueling opioid crisis?

- | Story: 301397

The head of a major Interior B.C. social housing operation is concerned that CERB payments in the hands of society's most vulnerable population is "a recipe for disaster."

Bob Hughes is the executive director of ASK Wellness, which is responsible for 600 publicly-funded social housing units in Penticton, Kamloops and Merritt, including the recently opened Burdock House in Penticton. 

"Our teams are hearing and witnessing the impact of the CERB funding hitting the street," Hughes said. 

"We just emerged after a very, very challenging time working with this population with regards to the COVID-19 crisis, and now we're dealing with basically a financial windfall that has beset this population and is further compromising their ability to seek any form of recovery."

People struggling with mental health and addiction issues are suddenly finding themselves with thousands of dollars at their disposal.

CERB is intended for individuals whose employment and income has been directly affected by COVID-19, or who have exhausted Employment Insurance benefits, and who have had employment or self employment of at least $5,000 in the 12 months prior to their application. 

Many ASK Wellness clients do not fit those descriptions, and Hughes said many are already on disability payments from the province. 

Staff at ASK Wellness facilities, who normally help residents with filing government forms, have not been helping with potentially fraudulent CERB requests, Hughes said. But that hasn't stopped the residents. 

"We've seen cases where people have been able to access upwards of $6,000 [between provincial and federal relief] in a one-month period of time. And I'd love to say that for many they have been able to translate that into a ladder out of destitute poverty and addiction, but unfortunately not everyone's been able to take that leap."

Hughes said they have been raising the alarm with as many government agencies as possible. 

"We have been flagging this on regional phone calls, COVID committees that have been set up across the region in partnership with BC Housing, municipalities and with Interior Health, that this is an emerging issue," he explained. 

Hughes notes that while this is a problem for members of the community struggling with addiction, they should not be demonized.

"I think it's important to note that this is one specific population within our community that have been accessing these funds in a way that probably wasn't the intention ... our effort to make this public is to not further stigmatize people with addictions and mental illness that are street-involved but to try to highlight to the federal government that they need to make changes in order to try and prevent these fraudulent funds landing in the hands of individuals that are struggling to regulate their relationship with substances."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

158626
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4115239
1085 Tataryn Rd
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$850,000
more details
157395




Send us your News Tips!


156255


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


158287


TGIF Gifs- May 29, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend early.
Raccoon warms her hands on a cold day
Must Watch
Either she is cold or she is plotting some sort of revenge…
Ice Cube: ‘I’m too critical to re-watch my old movies’
Showbiz
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical"
Bad days happen
Galleries
These people aren’t having a great Friday.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153731