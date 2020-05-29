156834
Defeat Depression walk in Penticton goes online

Depression walk goes virtual

The annual Penticton Defeat Depression Day is going virtual this year. 

On Saturday May 30, join the livestream and learn about the national campaign and its local implications. 

Normally, the day would be marked with a fundraising walk, but due to COVID-19 precautions, a virtual gathering has been planned.

Last year, the local Defeat Depression walk raised $14,271, all of which goes toward Penticton's Martin House, which organizes events and services for people 15 to 30 years of age living with mental illness. 

"Normally people who have mental illness kind of feel like they can't do anything, there's nothing they can do, but Martin House offers them the chance and the opportunity to engage with other similar people, and just enjoy fun activities," organizer Obi Oniah told Castanet News when he launched last year's campaign. 

While this year is different, everyone is still encouraged to get involved. Find out how to donate, and check out the livestream that begins Saturday morning at 11 a.m. here

