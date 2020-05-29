156834
Penticton  

School buses and play spaces in School District 67 ready to reopen on Monday

Buses, playgrounds to return

School District 67 will be re-opening its playgrounds on June 1 at the same time as the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, District of Summerland and City of Penticton, and will be running school bus services as well. 

"During this time, play and fresh air are critical to a child's development. We need to ensure that children are playing safely by encouraging physical distancing and minimizing contact with other children as much as possible and washing hands before and after play," said board of trustees chair James Palanio. 

Monday will also see bus service returning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. No buses will run on Wednesdays, as no in-person classes will be in session. 

Wednesday is reserved for help with remote learners and cleaning of the schools, according to assistant superintendent Todd Manuel. 

School buses will carry one student per seat, with students from the same home sharing a seat if necessary. 

The district says it estimates numbers will be low. Returning to school is voluntary decision for parents for the remainder of the school year. 

Manuel said just over 2,200 students in the district have indicated they will come back to school, and any parents who change their mind and want to send their child back to physical classrooms can call their local principal to arrange that. 

In the event of a full bus, which they deem unlikely, drivers will modify the route and times to make sure all students can be picked up safely. 

