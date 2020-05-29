156834
Penticton  

Anonymous BC Transit driver makes Penticton kid's birthday extra special

Bus driver makes kid's day

Chelsea Powrie

A Penticton mother is praising a local anonymous BC Transit driver for making her son's birthday extra special this week. 

Teresa Ellis and her family had a celebration set up in her front yard with people coming by honking to celebrate her son Joseph turning six. 

A bus driver honked as he passed several times throughout the day, then in the early evening, came back and pulled up with a surprise. 

"He came closer to the house, and dropped off some stickers," Ellis said, explaining they depicted BC Transit buses, and Joseph got to go up onto the bus to retrieve them. 

She said Joseph has autism which means new situations and people can sometimes be overwhelming, and at first he was unsure about the situation and shed some tears. 

"But we told him that it was okay, and he said 'thank you' really nicely to the bus driver," Ellis said. "He was excited, very, very happy."

Ellis said she was extremely grateful to the bus driver going above and beyond to make her son's day even more special, especially as a stranger. 

"It was a very emotional response, you could say," she said. "I just wasn't expecting it."

She added that some members of the Penticton Fire Department also took the time, while they were in the area for a burning call, to say hello to Joseph and had some stickers handy for him as well. 

"It was just lovely."

