Penticton  

Penticton ice rink ready for hockey camps to resume

Ice back, ready for hockey

Contributed

The Okanagan Hockey Group is gearing up to get back on the ice, with a fresh sheet all ready to welcome summer training. 

When the City of Penticton announced its gradual re-opening plan last week, the OHG training centre was one of the lucky first facilities slated to begin operations. 

Kids will be back on the ice, with a maximum of six at a time, in June, and July will see the return of hockey summer camps on all three of the facility's rinks. 

"We know things will be a little different this summer. Okanagan Hockey has taken huge steps to ensure we can deliver the same level of quality, expertise and fun as every year, all while ensuring a safe environment for players, staff and families," the organization wrote in a news release. 

Registration is now open for camps, with an extended cancellation policy in place. 

Information on Penticton camps can be found here.

