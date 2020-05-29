156606
157263
Penticton  

RDOS warning of dangers near waterways as waters, temps rise

Danger near waterways

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is reminding residents to be safe around waterways, with hot weather in the forecast plus an expected rainstorm towards the end of the weekend. 

"Spring freshet can destabilize soil and rock, causing mudslides, landslides and rock slides which are unpredictable. Please stay alert near or around waterways due to the potential for sudden changes in conditions," an information release reads. 

As of May 28, 2020 no immediate risks have been identified. The River Forecast Centre has indicated higher than usual water around the Ashnola River and Similkameen River and other small and medium waterways. 

"Now is an opportunity for property owners in vulnerable areas, on or near floodplains, or those who have experienced spring flooding in the past, to be ready," the release continues. 

Find current sandbagging locations within the RDOS here and a how-to video on sandbags here. 

 

