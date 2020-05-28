Penticton getting back to public engagement

Photo: Colin Dacre City of Penticton getting back to engaging with public

Starting in June, the City of Penticton will be resuming outreach to residents regarding ongoing projects that have been on the back burner during COVID-19.

Public engagement on the Lake to Lake bike lane, the public transportation portion of the Integrated Master Plan and getting feedback on the consumption of alcohol in select public spaces after the upcoming pilot program.

The feedback will still mostly be collected online here to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"In the past, the city’s approach to gathering community input has involved a mix of in-person events and online surveys,” said the city’s communication manager Philip Cooper.

"With COVID-19 remaining a serious concern, our upcoming plans for gathering feedback will favour methods that support the principles of the city’s engagement policy, while ensuring provincial health orders are upheld.”

There will be wiggle room for residents without access to the online portal.

"Gathering feedback exclusively online is effective when there is strong interest, however we remain conscious that not all community members have access to the internet, so some aspects of traditional engagement must still be accommodated and planned for,” Cooper said.

Oversight willl be done by city community engagement strategist JoAnne Kleb, who will return to her job June 1.