Oliver mega-winery can't launch as planned, goes virtual

Photo: Phantom Creek Estates Winery Instead of opening to the public as planned, Phantom Creek has launched a series of videos for a peek inside the new mega-winery.

One of the largest wineries in South Okanagan wine country is launching after years of construction and legal setbacks, though the grand opening is looking a little different than they planned.

Phantom Creek Estates Winery, an imposing 45,000 foot structure atop a hill in Oliver, had hoped to have a grand gala opening in April, but COVID-19 changed all that.

Instead of an in-person welcoming, they decided to launch a series of ten mini-documentaries touring the grounds, introducing their wines, team and vision.

“For the last year, we have been preparing to introduce ourselves to the world here at the Estate. In this new environment, we are bringing ourselves to the world instead,” said CEO Santiago Cilley.

“This docuseries will introduce viewers to our past, present and future, and celebrate the passion, commitment and precision that defines who we are.”

The winery has an expansive outdoor entertaining area, including designated picnic spots and an amphitheater space which the team plans to utilize for safe, open-air experiences.

Take a peek inside through the bi-weekly videos, the first of which is already live here.