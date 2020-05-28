156834
Penticton  

Oliver mega-winery can't launch as planned, goes virtual

Mega-winery virtual launch

- | Story: 301238

One of the largest wineries in South Okanagan wine country is launching after years of construction and legal setbacks, though the grand opening is looking a little different than they planned. 

Phantom Creek Estates Winery, an imposing 45,000 foot structure atop a hill in Oliver, had hoped to have a grand gala opening in April, but COVID-19 changed all that. 

Instead of an in-person welcoming, they decided to launch a series of ten mini-documentaries touring the grounds, introducing their wines, team and vision. 

“For the last year, we have been preparing to introduce ourselves to the world here at the Estate.  In this new environment, we are bringing ourselves to the world instead,” said CEO Santiago Cilley. 

“This docuseries will introduce viewers to our past, present and future, and celebrate the passion, commitment and precision that defines who we are.”

The winery has an expansive outdoor entertaining area, including designated picnic spots and an amphitheater space which the team plans to utilize for safe, open-air experiences. 

Take a peek inside through the bi-weekly videos, the first of which is already live here

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4151046
2116 Ridgerock Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$649,999
more details




Send us your News Tips!


157489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


157308


Who knew

Galleries
Did you know?
Who knew (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes sides for steak night
Must Watch
Bon appetite! Too cute.    
Rubber chicken sings “Africa”
Must Watch
Bet you haven’t heard this version yet.
Henry Cavill ‘in talks’ to return as Superman
Showbiz
Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157498