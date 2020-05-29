Bear found rummaging through improperly cleaned District of Summerland bins has been destroyed

Photo: Contributed Bear accustomed to garbage in Summerland destroyed.

The bear caught rummaging through improperly cleaned District of Summerland garbage bins and walking up to neighbouring houses this week has been destroyed.

Conservation officer David Cox said there was no question it had to be done. The bear had broken into three different residences, two of which were occupied by people.

"That bear was high-level habituated for sure," Cox said. "100 per cent food conditioned on unnatural food sources."

While the large pile of bins, which District contractor Waste Connections has since cleaned up, was a "contributing factor," Cox said it would be wrong to point the finger at that site alone.

"It's a drop in the bucket of what caused this bear to act the way it was," Cox said. "At the end of the day, mistakes happened there, but Summerland has a responsibility as a community."

He is increasingly frustrated by residents ignoring the education efforts that conservation officers make on social media and in person to teach residents to keep their garbage and other attractants locked away.

"Education doesn't seem to be working," Cox said. "We're definitely tired of having to put down bears ... [bears] are not new to these people in this community. How are we still failing as a community?"

This latest incident has triggered another wave of conservation inspections in the community ensuring garbage is properly secured, and Cox said anyone not complying can expect to get a ticket.

"There will be more and more fines until people start getting the message."

Find out more information on how to keep your property bear safe here.

Chelsea Powrie