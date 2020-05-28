156606
Penticton  

Naramata Elementary gets new principal from Wiltse

New principal for Naramata

- | Story: 301211

School District 67 has announced that Jeff Redden will be the new principal of Naramata Elementary School effective Aug. 1, a move from his current job in the same role at Wlitse Elementary. 

Redden succeeds principal Jan Ramsay, who will be retiring. 

Ramsay joined the school district in 1999 at Parkway Elementary School. She moved up to vice principal in 2001 first at Parkway then Carmi. 

She was principal of the District Home Learners' Columbia Elementary then moved to Naramata as principal ini 2016. 

"The Board of Education thanks Ms. Ramsay for her service and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours," wrote the district in a news release. 

