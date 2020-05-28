Summerland man frustrated by municipality's waste contractor dumping garbage and attracting bears

Chelsea Powrie

The District of Summerland's waste contractor left unclean, garbage-filled bins at their storage site, attracting both bears and the ire of local residents.

Jack Zloty lives near the reservoir at the end of Aileen Avenue. He couldn't believe his eyes early this week when he spotted a large collection of District bins stored there, many of which had trash still in them, which had predictably attracted bears.

"When we went inside and saw that garbage, that was shocking. So I filmed, and put together some clips," Zloty said.

He was disappointed, given all the time local authorities spend reminding local residents to keep their garbage sealed and inside.

Conservation officers have already pointed to Summerland as a hot spot for bears this year, handing out eight tickets in one evening alone earlier this month for garbage non-compliance.

"In a portion of the videos, you can see the bears are coming on my deck," Zloty said. "Imagine, my grandchildren, who were here about an hour before, playing on that deck."

Castanet sent the videos to district CAO Anthony Haddad Wednesday morning, who confirmed local contractor Waste Connections had not properly emptied bins prior to storage, and said they were on their way to fix it.

"We have been in contact with the contractor to ensure this will not happen again and that the area is immediately being cleaned up by the contractor," Haddad said. "We are dealing with [Waste Connections] to make sure this does not occur again."

Trucks did arrive shortly thereafter to begin cleaning — a welcome sight for Zloty.

"Hopefully, that will help spread the news to keep your garbage inside, especially the big companies," he said.

"The municipality, they put so much pressure and so much money into controlling that disposal, then suddenly we are finding that just across the road is a dumping ground for garbage."

As a resident of 16 years, he knows bears are a part of local life, and if they don't find easy human food, they move on to find berries and fruits as they should.

"Garbage will cause bears to show up quickly."