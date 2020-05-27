Penticton fire crews respond to house on fire for second time

Photo: Mike Biden In this March photo, fire crews respond to the same house that caught fire again early in the morning May 27 on Penticton Indian Band land.

An early morning structure fire on Penticton Indian Band left nobody injured, according to Penticton Fire deputy chief Chris Forster.

Shortly after midnight, city fire crews responded to aide the Penticton Indian Band fire department at a home.

"The house had visible flames showing through it. It was for the most part boarded up and abandoned, but we can't confirm whether there was anybody actually living in it," Forster explained.

Nobody was in the building or on the property, so there were no injuries, and the fire was extinguished.

It is the second time in just a few months this structure has caught fire. In the spring, crews including Forster responded to a small fire at the same house, where they found a resident unharmed waiting outside.