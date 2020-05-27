The Penticton Farmers' Market is returning this Saturday

Photo: Contributed The Penticton Farmers' Market is officially returning this Saturday.

The Penticton Farmers' Market will be re-opening its outdoor market this Saturday, May 30, taking over its usual spot in the 100 block of Main Street.

"We are excited to be back in the 100 block,” said market manager Katherine Harris, “but restrictions will be in place to ensure that customers treat our market more like a grocery store than a place to socialize.”

The perimeter of the market will be taped off with entry to the market restricted to 50 customers at a time, using one entry point at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive.

Pedestrian traffic will flow one-way through the market to the exit points at Link Road and Westminster Ave. West. Hand sanitizer and hand washing facilities will be available on-site.

"Customers will be expected to follow similar rules to what is currently in place at other grocery stores.” said Harris.

Signage and markers throughout the market will reinforce physical distancing and remind customers to regularly wash or sanitize their hands, refrain from gathering, and wash their produce when they return home.

No consumption of food or drink will be permitted within the market, and while customers will be permitted to use their reusable bags, they must bag their own items.

Additionally, to maintain physical distance, their usual capacity of up to 80 vendors a week will be scaled back to 45, with only food products and produce available at this time. Three metres or more will separate each vendor and all will be wearing masks.

Customers are still encouraged to order online before 11:59pm on Thursdays to minimize their time at the market. Orders will be picked-up from individual vendors at the market.

The market will run every Saturday through the end of October from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It has been operating online-only since April.