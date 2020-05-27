156606
Penticton  

The first City of Penticton "Love Local" video has gone live

Love Local video launches

- | Story: 301104

Contributed City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has launched its first "Love Local" video, part of an ongoing campaign.

Economic development specialist Andrew Kemp launched the program earlier this month with Love Local Penticton stickers for businesses and organizations to place in their window, and now the first video is public. 

The series is intended as an economic and community booster to support local businesses, cheer on essential workers, discover local artists and give thanks to volunteers. 

"Please share this video and your images of support on social using #lovelocalpenticton," Kemp said, adding locals can share their own stories here. 

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
3372190
186 Crown Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$627,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


152096


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >




Pencil top sculptures

Galleries
These are incredible! Can you imagine carving something that small?!
Pencil top sculptures (2)
Galleries
Kelly Rowland working hard to ensure son’s childhood is more ‘stable’ than her own
Music
Kelly Rowland is doing everything in her power to ensure her son...
Little girl keeps slipping while trying to climb up slide
Must Watch
This adventurous kid is trying her best to climb up the slide...
Weird Zara model poses
Galleries
Clothing retailer Zara is on a whole other level with selling...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157062