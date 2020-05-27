The first City of Penticton "Love Local" video has gone live

Contributed City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has launched its first "Love Local" video, part of an ongoing campaign.

Economic development specialist Andrew Kemp launched the program earlier this month with Love Local Penticton stickers for businesses and organizations to place in their window, and now the first video is public.

The series is intended as an economic and community booster to support local businesses, cheer on essential workers, discover local artists and give thanks to volunteers.

"Please share this video and your images of support on social using #lovelocalpenticton," Kemp said, adding locals can share their own stories here.