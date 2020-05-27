Victim of fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 97 was man his 60s

Photo: Contributed An Okanagan man in his 60s died after he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 97 Tuesday.

RCMP have released more details about the fatal crash near Trout Creek on Highway 97 Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of the crash and discovered a man in his 60s from the Okanagan area dead "of catastrophic injuries."

He had been driving northbound when he struck the raised median separating the lanes, causing him to lose control and crash.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners' Service continue to investigate this crash to determine the exact cause.

Police are asking for any witnesses, including those who may have dash camera video prior to the crash, to contact them in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.