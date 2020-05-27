156834
157532
Penticton  

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 97 was man his 60s

Victim was local man in 60s

- | Story: 301092

RCMP have released more details about the fatal crash near Trout Creek on Highway 97 Tuesday afternoon. 

At approximately 3:50 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of the crash and discovered a man in his 60s from the Okanagan area dead "of catastrophic injuries." 

He had been driving northbound when he struck the raised median separating the lanes, causing him to lose control and crash. 

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision. 

South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners' Service continue to investigate this crash to determine the exact cause.

Police are asking for any witnesses, including those who may have dash camera video prior to the crash, to contact them in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4129633
4 3800 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$759,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


154280


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >




Weird Zara model poses

Galleries
Clothing retailer Zara is on a whole other level with selling their products.
Weird Zara model poses (2)
Galleries
Doctor Strange director signs on for Labyrinth sequel
Showbiz
Doctor Strange visionary Scott Derrickson has found a new fantasy...
Kitty claims computer mouse
Must Watch
The cat got the mouse.
Hump Day Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157844