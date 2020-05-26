Summerland RCMP now accepting online crime reporting

Photo: Contributed

Summerland RCMP has launched a new online crime reporting tool, following in the footsteps of a successful similar launch in Penticton.

The website will enable the public to report non-emergency crimes online. The purpose is to allow front-line officers to respond to more serious emergencies and provide more time for pro-active policing initiatives.

Summerland residents with a valid E-mail address will be able to use the tool, using a computer, smart phone or tablet.

To report a crime online, the following criteria is required:

The report does NOT require a follow up by a police officer;

There is no video surveillance;

You have no witness nor suspect, unless it is a driving complaint;

Property value (stolen / vandalized) is less than $5,000;

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or license plate validation decals

"Every online report received will be reviewed by a supervisor, and should follow-up be required, an officer will be engaged. Sgt. Dave Preston encourages citizens of Summerland to report incidents not only for statistical reasons but rather enabling us to utilize the information to effectively deploy our resources," reads a news release from Cst. James Grandy.

Find the Summerland online reporting tool here.