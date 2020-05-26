156834
Penticton  

Fatality in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy 97

Fatality on Hwy 97

UPDATE: 4:37 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed a fatality on Highway 97 in Summerland Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said one person died as a result of a collision and the highway will likely not be fully open for a while.

Witnesses say they saw a motorcycle on the ground at the scene.

Halskov could not confirm details or potential causes of the crash at this time, and said more information will be available in a news release Wednesday. 

Crews are on scene investigating.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that a vehicle incident on Highway 97 has affected traffic flow. 

The incident is at Lakeshore Drive South at its intersection with the highway. 

Reports indicate traffic is flowing northbound with a single lane while authorities deal with the incident. 

Do you have any information from the scene? Let us know at [email protected]

 

