Fatality in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy 97

Photo: Alexander Klingler

UPDATE: 4:37 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed a fatality on Highway 97 in Summerland Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said one person died as a result of a collision and the highway will likely not be fully open for a while.

Witnesses say they saw a motorcycle on the ground at the scene.

Halskov could not confirm details or potential causes of the crash at this time, and said more information will be available in a news release Wednesday.

Crews are on scene investigating.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that a vehicle incident on Highway 97 has affected traffic flow.

The incident is at Lakeshore Drive South at its intersection with the highway.

Reports indicate traffic is flowing northbound with a single lane while authorities deal with the incident.

Do you have any information from the scene? Let us know at [email protected]