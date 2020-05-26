Fatality in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy 97

UPDATE: 4:37 p.m.
RCMP have confirmed a fatality on Highway 97 in Summerland Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.
Cpl. Mike Halskov said one person died as a result of a collision and the highway will likely not be fully open for a while.
Witnesses say they saw a motorcycle on the ground at the scene.
Halskov could not confirm details or potential causes of the crash at this time, and said more information will be available in a news release Wednesday.
Crews are on scene investigating.
ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.
DriveBC is reporting that a vehicle incident on Highway 97 has affected traffic flow.
The incident is at Lakeshore Drive South at its intersection with the highway.
Reports indicate traffic is flowing northbound with a single lane while authorities deal with the incident.
