Penticton ponders booze in public for 5 weeks, and more

Photo: BC Ale Trail

The City of Penticton is pondering a pilot program that would allow open alcohol in certain public spaces for five weeks, among other ideas aimed at boosting the local during the COVID-19 recovery period.

The idea of lifting restrictions on public drinking was first floated by Coun. Campell Watt at the May 19 council meeting.

Now, city staff have confirmed they will present a proposal to council at their June 2 meeting that could see "controlled consumption in designated areas for five weeks starting June 5."

“As Penticton is home to 30 wineries, seven breweries and two distilleries, staff are preparing options for Council to consider allowing locals and guests to enjoy those products in our beautiful outdoors,” said Penticton’s director of development services Blake Laven. “If Council approves the pilot, all rules of the BC Liquor Act, including responsible behaviour, still apply.”

If the program is adopted and is successful during its trial period after public engagement, council will have the option to extend it.

Staff will also recommend that council remove patio permit fees for the summer of 2020 and relax some design standards in an effort to encourage more businesses to expand to the street to help them re-open faster and encourage downtown shopping.

"By way of this proposed change, city staff will be able to support our community’s retail and food service industry with fast, flexible, no-cost patio permits to help their operations get back up and running,” Laven said.

A final recommendation is to extend free metered street parking that has been in place downtown since March.

“As we adjust to the new norms being established in the era of COVID-19, we need to rethink seasonal patterns of supply and demand that for decades we took for granted and organized our policies and budgets around,” said Penticton’s chief financial officer Jim Bauer.

“The continuation of the current allowance of free street parking across the entire downtown will give all businesses an equal footing to attract patrons back into their stores when it comes time to reopen.”

The City of Kelowna, in contrast, has decided to resume its pay parking in stages starting June 1.

All three recommendations stem from Penticton's Economic Recovery Task Force.

“We greatly appreciate the time invested by the Economic Recovery Task Force to provide insight and actionable steps the city can take to help support our local business community,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Likewise, council looks forward to receiving the June 2 reports. I believe it’s important to consider a variety of new options and ‘Love Local’ ideas as we take steps to reverse the impacts COVID-19 has had on our economy and community.”

Council will discuss and vote on the recommendations next week.