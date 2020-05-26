Rural RDOs residents reminded of upcoming recycling changes

Photo: Contributed The RDOS is reminding residents to be ready for curbside recycling changes as of July 1.

Residents of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are reminded that as of July 1, blue or clear recycling bags will no longer be accepted curbside.

Those living in rural areas will be required to supply their own reusable containers. Blue boxes, repurposed garbage cans or large rolling carts can be used for recycling collection as of that date.

In 2019, the RDOS conducted a survey asking residents if they would like the district to supply carts or cans. The survey found close to half of respondents wanted to supply their own container for recycling.

Blue boxes or garbage cans which collectors can lift by hand are acceptable recycling containers. Residents can also purchase or rent large rolling carts. Heavy rolling carts must have a bar halfway up the front side to allow collection trucks to lift the container off the ground.

The RDOS provides free "recycle only" and "yard waste only" stickers which residents can place on regular garbage cans or large rolling carts to identify them, which can be mailed upon request.

Some municipalities within the district are providing large rolling carts, but rural district residents should note that does not apply to them. The RDOS will not be supplying or delivering carts.

