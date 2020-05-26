158442
157532
Penticton  

Rural RDOs residents reminded of upcoming recycling changes

Rural recycling changes

- | Story: 300996

Residents of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen are reminded that as of July 1, blue or clear recycling bags will no longer be accepted curbside.

Those living in rural areas will be required to supply their own reusable containers. Blue boxes, repurposed garbage cans or large rolling carts can be used for recycling collection as of that date. 

In 2019, the RDOS conducted a survey asking residents if they would like the district to supply carts or cans. The survey found close to half of respondents wanted to supply their own container for recycling. 

Blue boxes or garbage cans which collectors can lift by hand are acceptable recycling containers. Residents can also purchase or rent large rolling carts. Heavy rolling carts must have a bar halfway up the front side to allow collection trucks to lift the container off the ground.

The RDOS provides free "recycle only" and "yard waste only" stickers which residents can place on regular garbage cans or large rolling carts to identify them, which can be mailed upon request. 

Some municipalities within the district are providing large rolling carts, but rural district residents should note that does not apply to them. The RDOS will not be supplying or delivering carts. 

More information can be found here

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4121275
963 Purcell Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


157308


Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life

Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment. So, enjoy!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020 (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534