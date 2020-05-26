Penticton's John Brittain will face trial in October 2020

Photo: The Canadian Press John Brittain

The man accused of murdering four people in Penticton in April of last year will face trial in Kelowna in October.

John Brittain is accused of fatally shooting Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019, in a mass killing that shook the Southern Okanagan city.

Earlier this month, Justice Alison Beames accepted an application to have the trial moved to Kelowna, although the reasons for that decision are covered under a publication ban.

Last week during a pretrial conference, a trial date was set for Oct. 5, 2020. The trial is expected to take four weeks.

While Brittain initially elected a trial by jury, it has since been changed to a judge-alone trial.

Along with many other cases in the Interior and across the province, Brittain's case has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and two other pre-trial matters, which are also covered under a publication ban.

The matter will be back before the courts on Sept. 17 for a pretrial conference.