School District 67 looking at $2.5 million in cuts to budget

School district to cut $2.5M

The board of School District 67 is getting closer to adopting a final budget for 2020/21, giving first approval to nearly $2.5 million in payroll cuts at Monday evening's meeting. 

"This is clearly a very challenging budget for the SD 67 Board," said acting superintendent Todd Manuel, citing declining enrolment and global issues related to COVID-19 causing a significant loss in international students — 50 fewer than expected. 

"Over two years, our total [Full Time Equivalent] loss is anticipated to be approximately 350 students," Manuel said in his presentation to the board. 

As a result, the recommended budget put together by district staff includes cuts to jobs across the board for a total of 23.28 job losses to teachers, maintenance workers, education assistants and administration. 

The biggest cut is a proposed 15 fewer teaching jobs.

The cuts add up to nearly $2.5 million in savings for the 2020/21 budget. The board gave the budget its first and second reading, and will finalize their decision at their next board meeting on June 22. 

