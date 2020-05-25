156834
Penticton  

Penticton courts stir back to life with one of BC's first live trials after pandemic shutdown

Courthouse stirs back to life

The Penticton courthouse partially opened its doors Monday for the first time in months.

While the registry remains closed, judges are back on the bench. Courtroom 201 is hosting one of the province’s very first in-person trials since the shutdown back in March — a continuation of the Supreme Court trial of Cheryl Lynn Aeichele and Elkena Michael Knauff, who are charged on a three-count indictment for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

While the courtroom is open to the public, there is a limit of six people in the gallery. 

A judge is also hearing criminal matters in provincial court in Penticton, but that courtroom remains closed to the general public for the time being, according to sheriffs. Washrooms at the courthouse are open. 

The B.C. The Supreme Court has already announced plans to resume some regular operations, with the trial in Penticton surviving as a test for the system. 

The provincial court system continues to rely primarily on teleconferences and video appearances. Criminal lawyers in B.C. have called on the system to start to open up and clear a the large backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.

