City keeping an eye on public in outdoor spaces

Photo: City of Penticton

With restrictions being lifted, the City of Pentiction is reminding visitors of parks, beaches and outdoor facilities to be aware of COVID-19 safety measures.

The Emergency Operations Centre says they will be monitoring outdoor spaces to assess whether the public is abiding by the guidelines.

“We applaud those many groups who have found creative ways to socialize outdoors while maintaining physical distancing,” said Bregje Kozak, EOC deputy director and the City’s director of recreation & facilities.

“However, we have also seen instances of people not abiding by the restrictions, particularly at some outdoor recreation sites. We will continue to assess these locations and encourage everyone to pay attention to the posted signage.”

While visiting a park or beach:

Ensure gatherings are small, with no congregating between groups.

Keep your distance of at least two metres from others, including in parking lots.

Wash or sanitize hands frequently and upon returning home.

Please dispose of any garbage or recycling in the bins provided.

While using an outdoor recreation facility, in addition to the above:

Stay two metres apart from other players at all times.

Limit play to single or doubles with partners from the same household.

Clearly mark your balls and refrain from picking up others.

Do not share racquets or other equipment.

“The threat of COVID-19 is not over, and it’s important we continue to follow these safety measures,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“For example, when you’re walking along the boardwalks, please remember to be respectful of others and move into single file if necessary. Thank you for showing your consideration for others and let’s continue to be safe.”