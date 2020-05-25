156834
157263
Penticton  

City keeping an eye on public in outdoor spaces

Keeping on eye on facilities

- | Story: 300871

With restrictions being lifted, the City of Pentiction is reminding visitors of parks, beaches and outdoor facilities to be aware of COVID-19 safety measures. 

The Emergency Operations Centre says they will be monitoring outdoor spaces to assess whether the public is abiding by the guidelines. 

“We applaud those many groups who have found creative ways to socialize outdoors while maintaining physical distancing,” said Bregje Kozak, EOC deputy director and the City’s director of recreation & facilities. 

“However, we have also seen instances of people not abiding by the restrictions, particularly at some outdoor recreation sites. We will continue to assess these locations and encourage everyone to pay attention to the posted signage.”

While visiting a park or beach:

  • Ensure gatherings are small, with no congregating between groups. 
  • Keep your distance of at least two metres from others, including in parking lots.
  • Wash or sanitize hands frequently and upon returning home. 
  • Please dispose of any garbage or recycling in the bins provided.

While using an outdoor recreation facility, in addition to the above: 

  • Stay two metres apart from other players at all times. 
  • Limit play to single or doubles with partners from the same household.
  • Clearly mark your balls and refrain from picking up others.
  • Do not share racquets or other equipment.

“The threat of COVID-19 is not over, and it’s important we continue to follow these safety measures,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“For example, when you’re walking along the boardwalks, please remember to be respectful of others and move into single file if necessary. Thank you for showing your consideration for others and let’s continue to be safe.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

157395
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4173765
18-2575 Eagle Ridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$589,900
more details
157395




Send us your News Tips!


157489


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Chubs
Chubs Penticton SPCA >


158225


Grimes and Elon Musk alter their baby’s name to comply with Californian law

Showbiz
Grimes and her billionaire lover Elon Musk have altered the name of their newborn son in order to comply with Californian law.
Corgi puppy preciously discovers the joy of the door stopper
Must Watch
Theodore the Corgi discovers the funny noise that a door stopper...
Kim Kardashian celebrates sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye West
Showbiz
Kim Kardashian celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with...
Amazing food
Galleries
Check out this gallery full of jam packed amazing and very large...
Amazing food (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153731