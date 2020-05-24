$600K community fund for local charities

Photo: Contributed Valley First and the First West Foundation launch $600,000 community response fund to help local charities in need

The First West Foundation and Valley First have launched a $600,000 fund for struggling charities in regions they serve, including $183,000 in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys.

In a press release, the organization noted that the pandemic has been challenging for charitable organizations, with increased demands for services but also a lack of resources.

“These organizations urgently need funds to deliver their programs and services to the community's most vulnerable during the very difficult circumstances the pandemic has created,” said Richard Hill, chair of the First West Foundation board of directors. "Our mission is to help them do what they do best.”

Registered charities focused on addressing food security and basic needs for youth, families and seniors impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply

“Typically, granting applications require detailed information to qualify and then the funds may take several months to be distributed,” said Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation.

“We know the need in our communities is urgent so we’ve set up these funds as low-barrier—meaning the application process is fast and simple and funding will be disbursed quickly to address this need.”

$500,000 of the total will go to charities focused on food security and basic needs support for youth, families and seniors, and $10,000 will be parcelled out in $500 grants to charities that complete a profile on Do Some Good here.

In the region Valley First serves, the First West Foundation is distributing $115,000 in community response funding and $23,000 in Community Help Fund grants through the Valley First Community Endowment.



Applications are now being accepted. Charities can request any amount but may not receive all the funding requested. A small committee will review grant applications and make funding recommendations.