Penticton childcare centre gets donation for new playground

Photo: Contributed Two Peas in a Pod receives $1,000 donation.

Penticton's Two Peas in a Pod childcare centre got a boost this week thanks to a nomination from a local bank.

Robert Van Alphen with the Penticton TD Canada Trust brach nominated the centre for the financial insitutiion's annual TD Play grant program that supports youth activities.

"Because childcare services have been open throughout this pandemic I nominated Two Peas in a Pod," Van Alphen explained.

The centre received a $1,000 donation. They plan to use it to purchase outdoor play equipment for the kids.