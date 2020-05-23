Reported closure on Highway 3A outside Keremeos

Photo: Contributed Highway 3A closed outside Keremeos.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 3A is closed due to hazardous materials cleanup between Keremeos and the junction of Highway 3 due to a ruptured gas main.

They say major delays are expected.

Detour via 97 S to Osoyoos and Highway 3 to Keremeos.

Another update is expected at 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 5:15 p.m.

A Castanet reader is reporting that Highway 3A near Keremeos is closed in both directions.

The reader reports that RCMP are on scene and says the cause was a gas line being hit. According to him, fire crews have said the closure could be a few hours.

DriveBC has received similar reports of a closure on the highway near Barcello Road, between Keremeos and Olalla.

"Consider taking an alternate route," DriveBC wrote on Twitter.

Castanet will have more information when it is available.